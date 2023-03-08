SUMMIT, NJ — Mayor Nora Radest and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities are offering a scholarship opportunity for high school juniors and seniors in Summit.

Three $1,000 scholarships are being offered through the Louis Bay 2nd Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition, a statewide competition that centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to highlight elected officials’ hard work and encourage future municipal leaders.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students in Summit and I encourage all juniors and seniors to apply,” Radest said. “Our elected officials and municipal staff work hard every day to make Summit a great place to live, work and visit. It is my hope that through this scholarship competition, our young citizens will recognize the importance and impact of this work and choose to serve their communities in similar ways in the future.”

The submission deadline is Friday, March 10. The competition is open to all high school juniors and seniors who reside or attend school in Summit. The mayor will select one semifinalist, who will be designated a state semifinalist. The Scholarship Committee of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities will select 15 finalists and three winners.

Access the application and view more information on the competition on the Summit website at cityofsummit.org/scholarship.