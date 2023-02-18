SAGE Eldercare receives large donation from Summit Elks Lodge 1246

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Elks Lodge 1246 recently presented SAGE Eldercare with a $10,000 donation for its food pantry and meals delivery. SAGE Eldercare runs the local Meals on Wheels program for homebound seniors. Volunteers deliver hot meals midday Monday through Friday in the local area. Individuals who are 60 and older, frail, homebound or disabled are eligible for the program. Eligibility includes those individuals recuperating from an illness, those who are mentally or physically impaired, individuals without family or friends to shop for them and someone requiring a special diet.

Summit Elks also ran a food drive with their 2,700 members for Thanksgiving. They collected canned vegetables and soups, dry pasta and bottled sauce, canned tuna, peanut butter, fruit jam, bottled water, nutrition drinks and cleaning products.

“The Summit Elks delivered over 10 carloads of food pantry items to SAGE Eldercare. These non-perishable food items will allow SAGE to prepare ‘dry bags’ of food for Meals on Wheels participants so they have a stocked pantry of food for the weekend when we don’t deliver hot food or for days when we can’t deliver due to inclement weather.” said Terry Kaniuk, volunteer manager for Meals on Wheels.

“For over 150 years, the Elks have supported numerous charitable causes and funded projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities” said Rick Wolffe, exalted ruler of Summit Elks. “We have a longstanding history of supporting SAGE and that is just one of the many ways we live our guiding principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.” Since the inception of SAGE 69 years ago, the Elks have been a community partner. Many trustees and volunteers have been Elks members.

Donations of non-perishable food are always accepted, Monday through Friday before noon. To volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels, contact Kaniuk at [email protected] or 908-273-5554.

Photo Courtesy of Fidel Garcia