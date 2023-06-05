SAGE Eldercare hosts birthday party for 101-year-old client

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Jaylynn Morrison recently celebrated his 101st birthday surrounded by friends at SAGE Eldercare. Born in 1922, Morrison grew up listening to his parents’ wise words and following their advice. He believed that being a good person and taking care of oneself were the keys to a long and happy life. He spent his childhood listening to jazz music and watching monster movies. He was always fascinated by the world around him and loved to learn new things.

Morrison graduated from Morningside High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Johnson C. Smith University. During his time at JCSU, he played on the basketball and tennis teams. He earned the nickname “Speedy” because of his calm and slow-moving demeanor. He quickly became one of the team’s stars.

After graduation, Morrison moved to Newark, and married the love of his life, Louise. Both were public school teachers in Newark. Morrison taught math and science and became a beloved teacher among his students. He made complex concepts easy to understand. And his willingness to go the extra mile to help his students succeed. After their careers as teachers, they retired and traveled the world, went on several cruises and enjoyed going to sporting events, playing tennis and gardening. They shared a life together for more than 65 years.

A man of many passions, Morrison had a gift for sports and loved to coach basketball and teach tennis to children. He believed that sports could teach valuable life lessons, and he was always eager to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. Despite his busy schedule, Morrison always was available for his favorite foods. He loves nothing more than a plate of sweet, juicy corn on the cob. Ice cream, his favorite dessert, usually concludes his meals.

Photo Courtesy of Fidel Garcia