SAGE: Dedicated to restoring family treasures

SUMMIT — SAGE Eldercare has announced that its renowned workshop has restored Steven Rapkin’s precious Adu Zatua, a wooden ancestor sculpture carved by the Nias people of Indonesia to honor the spirits of loved ones who have passed for providing guidance. Every statue is different and serves a different purpose. Rapkin’s Adu Zatua, acquired on a trip to Indonesia more than 25 years ago, represents fertility and prosperity.

Ten years ago, Rapkin brought his Adu Zatua to SAGE for repairs due to weather damage, since his statue stands in a garden, braving the harsh elements. Rapkin was so impressed by the workshop’s results, he said, “last time, they put a support in the statue, and it was a much more professional and lasting job.” So, when deciding where to fix his Adu Zatua a second time, Rapkin was sure SAGE could get the job done.

Rapkin had total and complete faith in SAGE Eldercare’s restoration workshop, which refurbishes, repairs and restores old or damaged furniture along with miscellaneous items like Steven’s precious statue. When it was brought in for repairs, Rapkin’s Adu Zatua was headless, and it had to be put together again. Bob, the workshop’s manager, oversaw fixing the wooden sculpture by extending the central support and restructuring the head. Thanks to Bob, Rapkin’s Adu Zatua is restored and back at its home in Hoboken.

Photo Courtesy of Alexander Roman