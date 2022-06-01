Robot Revolution teams place second in world championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Robot Revolution’s middle school team 4610J was a finalist at the VEX Robotics world championship. The team came in second out of 750 teams, won its division, won its last 10 matches, and came within 10 points of winning the world’s largest robotic competition. The eighth-grade students traveled to Dallas, Texas, for the three-day event. The four team members are from Summit, Millburn and Chatham.

The high school team also excelled. The team of seniors went a perfect 10-0 in qualification matches, while the junior/sophomore team won the New Jersey state excellence award and placed 17th out of 4,400 teams in the skills event.

Overall, Robot Revolution sent nine teams with students in grades four through 12 to the world championship. Students from Robot Revolution worlds teams represent Chatham, Livingston, Millburn, New Providence, South Orange, Summit and Union County schools.

For the second year in a row Robot Revolution has taken home trophies at worlds. In 2021, high school team 4610S won an Innovate Award for its robot design. This brings the total number of worlds awards for Robot Revolution to seven.

Robot Revolution is based in Summit. The program teaches students how to build, program and get involved in competitive robotics. It is the largest program of its kind in the United States and is celebrating its 10th anniversary in August.

Photos Courtesy of Davin Czukoski