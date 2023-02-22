Registration now open for aquatic center and municipal golf course

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Registration for the Summit Family Aquatic Center and Summit Municipal Golf Course for 2023 is now open. The Department of Community Programs is issuing new membership cards for all current and prospective SFAC and golf course members for the 2023 season. Memberships may be purchased in person at Summit Community Center, 100 Morris Ave.; online using the department’s new registration system; or by phone at 908-277-2932. Membership cards purchased online or by phone will need to be picked up at the Summit Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, or Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summit Family Aquatic Center

The aquatic center has been recognized for both design and programming by the New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association and Aquatics International. The SFAC will open on Saturday, May 27, after which time the facility will be open on Memorial Day, Saturdays and Sundays. Beginning Thursday, June 12, the facility will be open daily through Monday, Sept. 4.

Resident memberships are available to Summit residents, taxpayers, business owners and lessees; city employees; current and retired Summit Board of Education employees; and active first aid squad members and their immediate families. A limited number of nonresident memberships are available.

More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/160/family-aquatic-center.

Summit Municipal Golf Course

The Summit Municipal Golf Course is a 13-acre, par-3, nine-hole executive course. Memberships are available to Summit residents and nonresidents. The course will be open Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, Nov, 26. Registration is open for individuals ages 6 years and older. Children ages 6 to 9 must complete a clinic at the course or another accredited course to obtain a membership.

More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/165/municipal-golf-course.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell