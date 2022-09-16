Reeves-Reed Arboretum to ‘Put the “Pub” in Public Garden’ with festive libations this fall

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be featuring its “Put the ‘Pub’ in Public Garden” fundraisers again this fall. These social events for people ages 21 and older will feature food, fun and libations, all while raising funds for the 13.5-acre historic property and environmental education center. This hidden gem in Summit features historic and contemporary botanical gardens, and 6 acres of woodland forest with walking trails. Its grounds are free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The arboretum will kick off the fall season with its first-ever mixology class, “Shake the Night Away,” in the historic Wisner House on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature a history of three classic cocktails — the cosmopolitan, the daiquiri and the old-fashioned. Then, participants will learn how to make all three classics and get creative with modified versions to inspire future cocktail making at home. Bar tools and light bites are included. A fee is charged. Space is limited, so register early.

In October, the arboretum will transform into a beer garden and celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Peerless Beverage Co. and Barth’s Market, this annual seasonal fete will feature bottomless autumnal ales, Bavarian-style bratwurst and pretzels, and old-world German side dishes. Doppelganger — a band playing German music and featuring accordion, clarinet, tuba, guitar, drums and vocals — will set the mood. Oktoberfest attire and dancing are encouraged, with prizes for the best costume. A fee is charged.

For details and to register for both events, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org. For more information, contact Doreen Schindler at d.schindler@reeves-reedarboretum.org or 908-273-8787, ext. 1717. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler