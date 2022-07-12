Reeves-Reed Arboretum presents Sounds of a Summer Night 2022

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets to Reeves-Reed Arboretum and celebrate summer with the Sounds of a Summer Night concert series. All performances will be on select Wednesday evenings on the grounds of this nonprofit public garden located in Summit. The remaining lineup is as follows:

• July 13: The Suyat Band, delivering high-energy hits from yesterday and today with rock-solid musicianship and warm-hearted aloha spirit. Led by its namesake, Hawaiian-born Matthew Suyat, a champion at the Apollo Theater and American Idol Top 24 finalist, the band has performed at New York City’s B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill; the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, N.Y.; and the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

• Aug. 10: CC & the Boys, known for their old-school country and Southern blues charm with a twist. Christine Cherry formed the band in 2016 with the original release of her album, “Worth a Shot.” Get your boots on and be ready to dance.

• Aug. 24: Sahara Moon, serenading with silvery song and indie flair. The singer-songwriter, inspired by Norah Jones and Brandi Carlile, incorporates folk, jazz and blues. With guest Zinnia Moon. Hailing from the Jersey Shore area, Sahara Moon has been making a name for herself regionally and, more recently, in Nashville. She kicked off 2020 with two single releases, “Everything Will Be Alright” and “Beauty in a Rose,” off her debut album, “Worthy.” She has shared the stage with Blackberry Smoke, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves, Stephen Kellop and the Robert Cray Band.

The arboretum grounds will open at 6 p.m. on these select evenings for concertgoers to picnic and enjoy the gardens. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Entry is free for Reeves-Reed Arboretum members and children 3 and younger, and charged for others. Tickets are available at reeves-reedarboretum.org or at the entry gate. Student tickets must be purchased at the gate. All concerts are rain or shine, no refunds. In the event of inclement weather, the performances will move indoors. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit. For more information, call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Lauren Carnathan, Pete O’Hare and Chris Loupos