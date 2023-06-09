Reeves-Reed Arboretum kicks off summer season of the arts with ART in the Garden soirée

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be kicking off its summer season of the arts with its annual garden party, ART in the Garden, on Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. This special event unveils the summer art exhibit and concert series and is their largest fundraiser of the year supporting environmental education, as well as the gardens, grounds and historic buildings. Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be honoring three of its former board members, Jay Brinkerhoff, Pascal Lalonde and Monica Richter, for their exceptional service and dedication to the arboretum’s mission. Corporate sponsors for this event include Bassett Associates, CHUBB, Bartlett Tree Experts, Mobility Elevator & Lift Co., Peapack Private Wealth Management, and Rosen Kelly Conway Architecture & Design.

The garden soirée will include a cocktail reception by David Ellis Events, art exhibition featuring floral paper art by artist Kelly Moeykens, live jazz music with Ryan Hernandez, and silent and live auctions highlighting a variety of vacation and entertainment packages, art pieces, botanical arrangements, jewelry, Reeves-Reed Arboretum specialty items, including a private campout on the grounds of the Arboretum and much more.

ART in the Garden

This event is open to the public with details and tickets available at [email protected] Can’t attend? You can still participate in the online silent auction via the event website or make a donation in support of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. Online viewing and bidding open on Monday, June 5, and continue until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Interested in sponsoring the event? Call 908-273-8787, ext. 1414.

Efflorescence art exhibit

Artist Kelly Moeykens’ work highlights thousands of hand-cut flowers made from recycled paper. Moeykens endeavors to use her art as a form of environmental activism to raise awareness around the planet’s ecological and biodiversity crisis. Her solo show will be open to the public in the Wisner House Gallery at Reeves-Reed Arboretum beginning Tuesday, June 13, through Sunday, Sept. 17. The Wisner House Gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed on Mondays.

Sounds of a Summer Night concert series

Reeves-Reed Arboretum will present five performances this summer in their annual Sounds of a Summer Night concert series on select Wednesday evenings. The grounds will open at 6 p.m. for concertgoers to picnic and enjoy the gardens, with performances beginning promptly at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Sept. 13 concert that will begin earlier; grounds will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. The 2023 summer lineup includes: June 28 – Sahara Moon; July 12 – MRB Jazz Project; July 26 – Nikki Briar; Aug. 23 – Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre; Sept. 13 – One Fine Tapestry: A Carole King Tribute. Tickets are free for Reeves-Reed Arboretum members and children younger than 3; non-members pay $15/person, students pay $5. Visit reeves-reedarboretum.org for concert details and tickets.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler