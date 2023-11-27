Reeves-Reed Arboretum honors generous donor with tree dedication

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum recently had a special tree dedication ceremony in honor of the generosity of Pamela Hauptfleisch. She bequeathed a legacy gift to the arboretum and was very involved with the organization in its early years as a non-profit public arboretum.

The tree dedication on Wednesday, Sept. 27, celebrated the invaluable contributions of Hauptfleisch to the community and the profound impact her support has had and will have on the public garden. Current and former board members, arboretum staff, family, friends and community partners, including Mayor Nora Radest attended the event, with remarks given by Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s executive director, Jackie Kondel.

“The large, beautiful copper beech tree will be a lasting tribute to Mrs. Hauptfleisch’s commitment and support. The copper beech was chosen as it has an exceptionally long lifespan, often living for centuries,” Kondel said. “It symbolizes endurance, strength and resilience, and we hope this tree will signify Mrs. Hauptfleisch’s enduring impact and lasting legacy.”

Photos Courtesy of Reeves-Reed Arboretum