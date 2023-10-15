Reeves-Reed Arboretum celebrates season with two fall festivals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves–Reed Arboretum will kick off the season with “Celebrate Fall” on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly fair will feature fall-themed games, crafts and activities for the kids, photo opportunities throughout the beautiful gardens and woodlands, a spooky Halloween trail, pumpkins, music, an art exhibit, market vendors, festive food and adorable goats.

A week later, the arboretum will transform into a “biergarten” on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m., for “Oktoberfest.” This 21 and older seasonal fete is a signature “Put the ‘pub’ in public garden” fundraiser for Reeves–Reed Arboretum and will serve up bottomless premium ales, Bavarian-style bratwurst, pretzels and delicious German side dishes. The afternoon’s festivities will be complete with live music by popular oom-pah band, Doppelgänger and fun lawn games. Break out your lederhosen or dirndl, as Oktoberfest attire is highly encouraged.

Advance registration for both events is recommended, as attendance is limited. For full event details and information about these and other upcoming programs at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org. Reeves–Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit. For more information, email d.sch[email protected] or call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler