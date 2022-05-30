Reeves-Reed Arboretum announces annual ART in the Garden fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum of Summit will be celebrating its annual ART in the Garden fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. The public is invited to join the arboretum as it honors the Summit Free Market. Since its inception in 2008, this student-led reuse initiative has served more than 5,000 residents and kept more than 165 tons of yard-sale quality items out of the waste stream. The students’ dedication to sustainability, the environment and the city is surely something to be celebrated.

ART in the Garden also traditionally kicks off the arboretum’s visual and performing arts season, this year featuring artist William Durkin’s “The Shoaling.” The collection of dynamic fish sculptures compels people to take a closer look at the beauty of the oceans, lakes and rivers, and the perils they are facing. Durkin said he is ever hopeful in engaging all people in saving the oceans. The exhibit will be featured in the historic Wisner House at Reeves-Reed Arboretum from Tuesday, June 7, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

The funds raised during ART in the Garden allow the arboretum to continue to serve a broad and ever-changing community by providing environmental and horticultural education programs to children and adults of all abilities and by maintaining a historic house and gardens as a cultural destination and resource for more than 100,000 visitors annually.

The evening’s festivities include a garden reception and open bar with specialty cocktails catered by David Ellis Events, live music with Lenox Underground, and silent and live auctions. Sonja Shaffer Gamgort, Lisa Hatch, Sherry Kerrigan and Stacie Powers as chairperson serve as the Gala Committee for ART in the Garden 2022.

To purchase tickets, donate or register for the auction, visit rragala2022.givesmart.com or call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010. Online bidding for the silent auction begins Wednesday, June 1. The curated selection of silent auction items includes trips, entertainment experiences, art, eco-friendly home and garden packages, Reeves-Reed Arboretum private events and more. You do not need to attend the in-person event to register for the silent auction. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler