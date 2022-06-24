Pushcart Players presents Mr. Ray in concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Pushcart Players, New Jersey’s Emmy-nominated touring theater for young audiences, will present “Mr. Ray’s Spring Concert” for families on Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave. in Summit.

Ray Andersen, better known as Mr. Ray, has been writing and performing for children from pre-K to fifth grade for 26 years. His interactive show features his original songs — with messages of kindness, diversity, being creative, and staying healthy and active — as well as children’s classics such as “Five Little Monkeys” and family songs by the likes of the Beatles and Bob Marley.

Apart from the children’s music world, Andersen has toured with the late rock icon Meat Loaf as his guitarist/keyboardist/backup singer. He has performed with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Chuck Berry, and has recorded music for many national television commercials. Andersen is the leader of an eight-piece David Bowie tribute band.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://pushcartplayers.ticketleap.com/mr-ray-spring-2022/.

Photos Courtesy of Ray Andersen