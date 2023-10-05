PSE&G milling and paving schedule for October 2023

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Services is providing a schedule for milling and paving operations to be performed by PSE&G in Summit in October 2023, weather permitting.

Thursday, Oct. 5: milling

• Bellevue Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Bellevue Ave.

• Beverly Road, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Beverly Road

• Dogwood Drive, between Essex Road and 80 Dogwood Drive

• Essex Road, between Dogwood Drive and Whittredge Road

• Hillcrest Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 75 Hillcrest Ave.

• Rotary Drive, between Ashland Road and Drum Hill Drive

• Woodland Avenue, between Wade Drive and Hawthorne Place

Friday, Oct. 6: milling

• Rotary Drive, between Ashland Road and Drum Hill Drive

Monday, Oct. 9: milling

• Rotary Drive, between Ashland Road and Drum Hill Drive

Monday, Oct. 9: paving

• Iris Road, between Canoe Brook Parkway and Morris Avenue

• Karen Way, between Canoe Brook Parkway and Woodland Avenue

• Wade Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 10: milling, overnight: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Beechwood Road, between Deforest Avenue and 50 Beechwood Road

• Maple Street, between Deforest Avenue and Union Place

• Springfield Avenue, between Edgewood Road and Morris Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 10: paving

• Bellevue Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Bellevue Ave.

• Beverly Road, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Beverly Road

• Hartley Road, between Butler Parkway and Woodland Avenue

• Hillcrest Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 75 Hillcrest Ave.

• Wade Drive

• Woodland Avenue, between Wade Drive and Hawthorne Place

Wednesday, Oct. 11: milling, overnight: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Beechwood Road, between Deforest Avenue and 50 Beechwood Road

• Maple Street, between Deforest Avenue and Union Place

• Springfield Avenue, between Edgewood Road and Morris Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 11: paving

• Bellevue Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Bellevue Ave.

• Beverly Road, between Woodland Avenue and 50 Beverly Road

• Dogwood Drive, between Essex Road and 80 Dogwood Drive

• Essex Road, between Dogwood Drive and Whittredge Road

• Hillcrest Avenue, between Woodland Avenue and 75 Hillcrest Ave.

• Rotary Drive, between Ashland Road and Drum Hill Drive

• Woodland Avenue, between Wade Drive and Hawthorne Place

Thursday, Oct. 12: milling, overnight: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Beechwood Road, between Deforest Avenue and 50 Beechwood Road

• Maple Street, between Deforest Avenue and Union Place

• Springfield Avenue, between Edgewood Road and Morris Avenue

Thursday, Oct. 12: paving, overnight: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Beechwood Road, between Deforest Avenue and 50 Beechwood Road

• Maple Street, between Deforest Avenue and Union Place

• Springfield Avenue, between Edgewood Road and Morris Avenue

Friday, Oct. 13: paving, overnight: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Beechwood Road, between Deforest Avenue and 50 Beechwood Road

• Maple Street, between Deforest Avenue and Union Place

• Springfield Avenue, between Edgewood Road and Morris Avenue

Monday, Oct. 16: paving

• Rotary Drive, between Ashland Road and Drum Hill Drive

Milling and paving operations will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted in the schedule. Overnight milling and paving operations will be performed on Springfield Avenue, Maple Street and Beechwood Road between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., as noted in the schedule. Affected roads will be closed to traffic when crews are working on each road. Roads will remain closed for a few hours after paving is complete to allow the pavement to cure.

Summit police officers will be onsite to direct traffic and assist with local access on affected streets where detours are in place. Access for emergency vehicles will be provided. Written notifications will be delivered by the contractor to all affected property owners.

During project work, residents should park on neighboring side streets. If it is necessary to leave cars on the street overnight, submit a request to the Summit Police Department online to avoid being ticketed.