Police officer sworn in at City Hall

SUMMIT, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Council Chamber at Summit City Hall, Mayor Nora Radest swore in Officer Ian Rivera to the Summit Police Department.

After graduating from Rumson Fair Haven High School, Rivera enlisted in the U.S. Marines, where he served five years of active duty. He served as an infantry squad leader during the course of three deployments to Afghanistan and received the meritorious promotion to the NCO rank of sergeant prior to his honorable discharge.

Rivera studied computer science at Brookdale Community College and graduated from the Camden County College Police Academy in 2019 as the staff-elected squad leader. Prior to transferring to the Summit Police Department, Rivera served with the Garwood Police Department and was assigned to the patrol division for the previous three years.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell