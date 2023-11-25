Police department offers a quarterly self-defense class for women

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Forty women signed up for a self-defense class on Wednesday, Nov. 15. And there’s a waiting list for future classes, which are offered quarterly. The Summit Police Department offers classes in self-defense for women ages 16 to 60 in the Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School gymnasium.

Classes are taught by Summit police officers, who provide valuable information for women on how to stay safe and protect themselves in dangerous situations. Participants learn practical self-defense techniques that can be used in real-life scenarios. The class was designed for women of all fitness levels and is available at no cost.

Police Officer David Kotiga of the Community Policing Unit helped coordinate the program, which was led by Police Officer Donnie DeFilippis, the lead instructor of the program. DeFilippis, who is trained in mixed martial arts, was a state champion high school wrestler, and was named the lead instructor of Defensive Tactics at the John H. Stamler Police Academy in Scotch Plains.

The program was started right before the COVID-19 pandemic and just blew up, Kotiga said. By learning the basics of self-defense, DeFilippis says it’s empowerment for women. “They don’t have to be a victim. They can confidently defend themselves,” he said. “It’s fun for me and fun to share knowledge.”

Kristyn Papageorgiou of Summit said she always had an interest in self-defense. “I have two small kids and I’m alone with them a lot,” she said. “I think knowledge is important and being able to defend yourself. I think it’s great they do this.”

Anna Zalk, also a resident of Summit, said, “The crime is going up in our town. There are break-ins. I lived in town 37 years. It’s not like it used to be.” Zalk said she enjoys walking to restaurants in town and, with winter almost here and days getting shorter, she wants to feel safe in her community.

DeFilippis led the class, accompanied by other police officers who helped answer questions during the question-and-answer segment. When asked what little things could be done to prevent yourself from being a victim, DeFilippis said, “Make sure we’re putting ourselves in the safest situation. Avoid walking in areas that don’t have good light. If you’re walking alone, stand straight up, look confident. The worst thing is to look at your cell phone and wear earpods. Listen to your gut. There’s a reason for that sixth sense kicking in. If someone is walking toward you and there’s an eerie feeling, trust that. Carry a whistle. If attacked, draw attention to yourself. Car keys can be a weapon. Dial 9-1-1.” He also added that you can legally purchase pepper spray.

When a class member asked about break-ins in town, DeFilippis said, “Lock all windows at home. If someone breaks in, try to hide somewhere safe.”

Detective Kathleen Maggiulli said if you call 9-1-1, police officers will be able to find you. The longer you stay on the phone, the easier it will be for them to track you. She also advised people: “Yell. Draw attention to yourself. Your voice is your biggest thing.”

Officer Mark DeMetro said, “If someone says, ‘Give me your purse’ or ‘Give me your car’ — Give them your car.”

Another concern was what would happen if an attack happened when you’re with your children. DiFilippis said, “Make sure they are safe. Keep them with you as much as you can. If it’s a carjack, let them take your car, but keep your kids with you.”

Kotiga began the class by leading the women in stretches. The two-hour class had DiFilippis and Kotiga demonstrating self-defense moves while the women practiced on each other.

The large class was better than Kotiga expected. He said he looks forward to continuing to host the class quarterly.

For more information on Summit Community programs, visit: www.summitcommunityprograms.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta