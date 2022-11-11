Pebble Players open season on Nov. 11 with the musical ‘Grease’

SUMMIT, NJ — Pebble Players Youth Theatre, 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, opens its season with “Grease,” for audiences ages 5 and older. Show dates are Nov. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at stonyhillplayers.org/tickets; though most shows tend to sell out, any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Rydell High School’s Class of 1959 includes the duck-tailed, hot-rodding T-Birds and the gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies, in bobby sox and pedal pushers. Head greaser Danny Zuko and new good girl Sandy Dumbrowski reminisce about the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “Sandy” and “You’re the One That I Want.”