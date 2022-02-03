Officer Anthony Pyzik returns to duty following hard-fought recovery

SUMMIT, NJ — On April 21, 2020, Summit Police Department Officer Anthony Pyzik was on patrol when his police department vehicle was struck head-on by a suspect operating a stolen motor vehicle. Pyzik’s injuries from the collision were severe. His hard-fought recovery required seven major surgeries to repair femur, hip and wrist fractures; multiple spinal nerve block injections; and many months of physical therapy. He returned to duty on Monday, Jan. 24.

“After almost two years, I am extremely thankful to be able to return to duty,” said Pyzik. “While I will be assigned to light duty for the time being, my long-term goal is to be back on patrol and continue work with the detective bureau. I will ease into that.”

“It is wonderful that Anthony will return to duty … after recovering from severely debilitating injuries that could have been career ending for other officers,” said acting Police Chief Steven Zagorski. “I truly admire his commitment to a full recovery and look forward to welcoming him back.”

Photo Courtesy of Summit