NJIO presents ‘An Afternoon with Brahms’ on May 21

SUMMIT, NJ — The New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra presents “An Afternoon with Brahms,” Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, 272 Morris Ave., Summit. Three NJIO’s ensembles will perform.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. The concert will also be live-streamed.

The Symphony Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Warren Cohen, will play “Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68,” by Johannes Brahms. The symphony’s dramatic and memorable moments have made it one of the most programmed works for orchestra — and contributed to Brahms sometimes being referred to as a successor to Beethoven.

NJIO’s Young Artist Concerto Competition winner, Chloe Lau, will play Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf’s “Harp Concerto” with the symphony. Lau started playing harp at the age of four and has gained recognition at several international harp competitions. The Blair Academy junior from Bloomfield is principal harpist of the school’s Symphony and Chamber Orchestra and has participated in the New Jersey Regional and All-State Orchestra and Wind Ensemble.

NJIO’s Intermezzo Orchestra, conducted by Brian McGowan, will perform “Hungarian Dance No. 3,” by Johannes Brahms, and selections from “Water Music, Suite in F major,” by G. F. Handel, arranged by Hamilton Harty. “Prelude Ensemble,” NJIO’s entry level ensemble, conducted by Elizabeth Maliszewski, will open the concert.