NJ State Council on the Arts awards grant to the VACNJ

SUMMIT, NJ — The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey was recently awarded $134,800 in fiscal year 2023 general operating/program support grant funds by the New Jersey State Council on

the Arts. NJSCA awarded more than $28 million in grants to support more than 700 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state. This grant award will provide operating support for VACNJ to cover program and curatorial staff salaries, facility costs and administrative costs.

“It has been an honor to witness the ongoing dedication and boundless creativity of our state’s arts sector,” said NJ Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “I am proud to work closely with the state arts council as they grow and innovate, finding new ways to best serve the artists, arts workers and organizations that continue to engage and inspire communities throughout the state.