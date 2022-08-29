New manager named at Summit office

SUMMIT, NJ — Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, has announced that Chris Clark has been named manager of Weichert’s Summit office. Clark began his real estate career in 2019 as a sales associate with the company’s Edison office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris to the management team at Weichert,” McDonald said. “Chris’ background in sales management, coaching skills and belief in the Weichert way position the Summit office for new growth and success.”

Before earning his real estate license, Clark had a career in the apparel industry as part of a corporate sales management team.

“Real estate had always been a passion of mine. When I obtained my real estate license, I had interviews with all the major players in the industry. Once I had met with Weichert, the choice of where I wanted to affiliate was clear,” Clark said. “My experience as an associate in the Edison office was awesome. I was able to grow my business right from the start because Weichert had all the tools, training, support, and, more importantly, culture and camaraderie I needed.”

Clark said he is excited for the challenge of helping the Summit office sales team grow its business while also expanding the office and the Weichert brand.

“I love coaching, mentoring and being a resource for associates at every level,” he said. “The people are what I enjoy most about my job — helping clients, customers and teammates realize their goals and exceed them.”

For information about a career in real estate or to learn more about the services offered by Weichert, Realtors, contact Clark at Weichert’s Summit office at 474 Morris Ave. or call 908-277-1200.

Photo Courtesy of Andrea Adams