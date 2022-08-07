New chief of police is officially sworn in for Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, July 28, acting police Chief Steven Zagorski was officially sworn in as Summit’s new chief of police. Zagorski assumed the role of acting chief in December 2021, following the retirement of Andrew Bartolotti.

“Over the past seven months, Steven Zagorski has led the Summit Police Department with integrity, understanding and compassion,” said Mayor Nora Radest. “As a highly experienced, 30-year veteran of the Summit Police Department, he was well qualified to guide the department during this period of transition and has exceeded expectations with his thoughtful and progressive leadership. I am thrilled to make his appointment official today and for him to guide the department into the future.”

Zagorski joined the Summit Police Department in 1989. He was promoted to sergeant in 1999 and assigned to the Patrol Bureau. During his tenure as a patrol sergeant, he also served as the Auxiliary Police coordinator, Crime Prevention Unit supervisor and the Bike Unit supervisor. Zagorski was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and served as the Detective Bureau commander for five years. He was promoted to captain in 2012 and served as the Operations Division commander until 2020 and as the Support Services Division commander until 2021.

“For the entirety of my 33-year career, I have had the privilege of serving the Summit community and appreciate the opportunity to continue leading one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country,” said Zagorski. “I am extremely grateful for the confidence that Mayor Radest and members of Common Council have placed in me to advance Summit’s public safety priorities and carry out the duties of this important office.”

Chief Zagorski has received numerous service awards and citations, including the New Jersey Police Honor Legion Valor Award, two meritorious-service awards, two exceptional-duty awards, six distinguished-service awards, three unit-citation awards and 33 letters of commendation for exemplary service. He also received the Samaritan Award from the Summit Police Benevolent Association for assisting with rescue and recovery operations following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Zagorski lives in New Providence with his wife and two children.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Cairns