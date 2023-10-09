Nature is on the move in Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s new fall art exhibit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — An extraordinary celebration of creativity and the natural world awaits art enthusiasts as Reeves-Reed Arboretum announces its latest exhibition, “Nature on the Move: Rhythmic Abstractions by Jesus Nunez.” Set against the stunning backdrop of the arboretum’s lush landscapes, this captivating showcase of abstract art will transport visitors into a realm where artistic imagination intertwines seamlessly with the beauty of the outdoors.

“Nature on the Move” explores the interplay between abstraction and the organic world. From bold paint strokes that evoke the rush of wind through leaves to delicate swirls reminiscent of petals unfolding, “Nature on the Move” invites viewers to interpret and immerse themselves in a visual journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional representation. With a palette of vivid colors, intricate textures and thought-provoking forms, visitors will engage in a dialogue between the human spirit and the natural environment. This collection of works also harkens to Nunez’s roots as an award-winning culinary artist; Nunez used kitchen tools rather than traditional painting tools to create these expressive forms.

About the artist

A native of Spain, Nunez is a multidisciplinary contemporary artist. From a young age, art has always come naturally to him. As a teenager growing up in Madrid, his first step into the public art world was through street art. As he became established in life, he turned his artistic talents to a new form of culinary art. For more than 20 years, Nunez has led the helm of renowned restaurants in New York City and Madrid, including three of his own: Gastroarte, Polenta and Flou. In its review of Nunez’s first New York restaurant, The New York Times called his cuisine edible art and compared him to famed Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. Throughout his career, Nunez has proven himself a highly creative visionary who pushes boundaries and experiments with new techniques. Fourteen years ago, he moved to New York City and has since been creating new work that is genuine to his process and life experiences thus far.

Nunez currently owns his own gallery, J. Nunez Gallery, in Millburn, where he showcases the works of several local abstract artists. Visit jesusnunezart.com and jnunezgallery.com for more information.

“Nature on the Move: Rhythmic Abstractions by Jesus Nunez” will be on view at Reeves-Reed Arboretum now through Sunday, Nov. 19. The Wisner House Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, except when closed for private events. Questions about this exhibition can be directed to office manager Marilyn Foehrenbach at [email protected].

Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit, or call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Jesus Nunez