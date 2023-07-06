Mayor swears in new police officer in Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — On Thursday, June 29, Mayor Nora Radest performed a swearing-in ceremony for Officer Ashley Correa of the Summit Police Department. Correa grew up in Paterson. She is currently attending Passaic County Community College and pursuing an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

Correa graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy in July 2021. Before coming to the Summit Police Department, she served with the Paterson Police Department for two years. Correa served as a liaison with RAPHA Healthcare Services, where she participated in outreach to community members experiencing homelessness, addiction and substance use, mental illness, and those seeking recovery guidance. She was also a member of the Paterson Police Department’s Opioid Response Team and was a ballistic shield operator and a certified Crisis Intervention Team member.

When not working, Correa said she enjoys spending time with her daughter at the park, traveling, spending time with her family trying new food establishments, and participating in outreach activities for those needing assistance. She was accompanied by her family at the swearing-in ceremony.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell