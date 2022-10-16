Levine appointed to fill Summit Common Council at large position

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — At its Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting, Summit Common Council confirmed the appointment of Dr. Jaime Levine as councilmember at large, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of former Councilmember Beth Little in September. Levine was officially sworn in by Summit Mayor Nora Radest on Friday, Oct. 7, to serve for the remainder of Little’s term, which is set to expire in 2023.

“I am thrilled that Jaime Levine will be joining us on the dais,” said Radest. “She brings a deep and longstanding commitment to community service along with the best credentials and experience to successfully fill the at large position. I look forward to working with Jaime and for her good sense and sound judgment to be part of future council deliberations.”

Levine was born in Kirksville, Mo., and raised in Springfield. She has lived in Summit with her husband and two daughters since 2014. During her time in Summit, Levine has demonstrated a deep commitment to her community through extensive civic engagement and volunteerism.

Levine was appointed to Summit’s Zoning Board of Adjustment in 2020, where she continues to serve. Levine is vice president of the board of trustees of the Reeves Reed Arboretum and the chairperson of its accessibility committee. She is currently leading a large project at the arboretum aimed at improving the accessibility of the grounds for those with mobility differences. Levine was elected to the Summit Municipal Democratic Committee in 2019, where she continues to serve. She is also the secretary of the board of trustees at the Beacon Hill Club.

A physician, Levine is board certified in both physical medicine and rehabilitation, and brain injury medicine. Her residency was in PM&R, where she trained to care for people with disabilities. She then pursued a fellowship in brain injury medicine, where she narrowed her focus to treating survivors of brain injury, from concussion to severe traumatic brain injury. As medical director of an inpatient unit, she led a large cohort of team members and patients through the most severe phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided in 2021 to take a break from practicing medicine and dedicate more time to her family and community.

Levine is a graduate of Duke University, where she was a member of the varsity women’s track-and-field team. She is also a tennis enthusiast who plays on several local teams year-round.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Cairns