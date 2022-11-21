‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ comes to Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — A 20-year tradition, unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play,” returns for live, in-person performances Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. This old favorite is popping up in a new location, at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave. in Summit. The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947, as 12 adult actors, five children, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of “Wonderful Life” performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

“This story about friendship and small acts of kindness seems to become more and more popular every year,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “For many of our patrons, kicking off their holidays with this event has become an annual tradition. We’re hoping to meet some new people from Summit and, at the same time, see some of our longtime fans again after a long hiatus.” The Theater Project returned to in-person performance last summer in Maplewood.

This year’s cast includes Matt McCarthy of Chatham, Anna Gunderson of Sparta, Kevin Sebastian of New York City, Andre DeSandies of Teaneck, Jim Clancy of Basking Ridge, Terri Sturtevant of Hillsborough, Brian Nowak of Ocean Grove, Valerie Stack Dodge of Morris Plains, Emily Bonaria of Springfield, Will Budnikov of Matawan, Gary Glor of Union and Michael Bias of Bergenfield.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is made possible in part by a 2022 History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Note that masks are required for audience members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thetheaterproject.org or call 908-809-8865.

Photos courtesy of Kevin Sebastian