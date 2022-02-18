How sweet it is, the annual Maple Sugaring Fest at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — There’s no better way to celebrate winter than with the sweet taste of maple syrup. Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s annual Maple Sugaring Fest, on Sunday, March 6, from 1 to 4 p.m., will feature family fun with maple-themed activities.

Enjoy a brisk winter afternoon outdoors on the grounds of the arboretum and learn the steps involved in turning tree sap into maple syrup. Take a leisurely walk on the woodland and garden trails to complete the maple sugaring challenge. There will also be tapping and cooking demonstrations, a story trail, hot cocoa and maple-themed vendors, including Maple Magic, with maple cotton candy.

Thanks to underwriting by Investors Savings Bank, the fest is free to all RRA members. There is a fee for nonmembers. This event will have staggered entry times — 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rz3p4.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit. For more information, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org or call 908-273-8787, ext.1010.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler