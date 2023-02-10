Hometown Heroes program now accepting applications

SUMMIT, NJ — Enrollment is now open for the city of Summit’s 2023 Hometown Heroes program. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31.

This will be the sixth year for the program, which displays banners with the names, images, and dates of service of active military members and veterans on city streets from mid-May through mid-August.

An individual qualifies to take part in the Hometown Heroes program if they are serving or have served in any one of the following branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. Members of the U.S. Merchant Marine and Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II are also invited to apply.

Applicants must have lived in Summit at any time in the past or present; be current or past employees of the city of Summit or the Summit Board of Education; or be current or former members of the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad, the Summit Auxiliary Police or the Summit Fire Department volunteer division.

The program is funded through private donations; there is no fee to participate. Information on application requirements and how to apply is available at cityofsummit.org/hometownheroes.

Donations by check made payable to the Summit Foundation can be mailed to Summit Hometown Heroes, P.O. Box 892, Summit, NJ 07902.

For more information, email [email protected]