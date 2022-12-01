Holidays with the Flip Side: Improv at Vivid Stage on Dec. 3

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, presents a holiday performance by the Flip Side, its house improv team, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Emaline Williams and David Lee White. This holiday-themed evening provides a refreshing complement to “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” and the Rockettes.

The Flip Side’s spin on short-form improv — incorporating techniques created by the Groundlings, the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Magnet — uses audience input to create instant scenes that are unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike; the most important ingredient in every show is the audience. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

To purchase tickets, visit vividstage.org/the-flip-side-improv-vivid. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theater is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessed from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theater. Masks are optional.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Ekstrand