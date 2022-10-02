Halloween events offered by the Department of Community Programs

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs is announcing three Halloween events during the month of October: a Haunted Hike, Scream on the Green and the annual Halloween parade.

The Haunted Hike will be on Friday, Oct. 7, at Martin’s Brook Park on Butler Parkway. A less-scary hike for younger children will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. The “super scary” hike will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and feature spooky characters jumping out along the trail. Adult supervision is required for any child in fourth grade or younger. There is a suggested donation at entry. The rain date for this event is Saturday, Oct. 8. More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/430/Haunted-Hike.

Scream on the Green will be on Friday, Oct. 21, on the Village Green, 356 Broad St., Summit. The featured movie will be “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” A family dance party will begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will be shown at dusk. Attendees can enjoy bonfires and s’mores, and are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs; no seating is provided for the movie. The rain date for this event is Friday, Oct. 28. More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/335/Scream-on-the-Green-Halloween.

The Summit Police Athletic League and Department of Community Programs are hosting the annual Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2:45 to 5 p.m. The parade will leave from 25 Deforest Ave. at 3 p.m. for the Village Green. Participants are asked to line up at 2:45 p.m. Attendees can participate in a costume contest and enjoy music, entertainment and snacks on the Village Green from until 4:15 p.m., at which time the winners of the costume contest will be announced. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in the following categories: most 2022 relevant, scariest, cutest, best group, most original, mayor’s choice and best overall. Music and entertainment will continue until 5 p.m. More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/288/Halloween-Parade.

For more information, contact the Department of Community Programs at 908- 277-2932.