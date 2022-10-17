Groundbreaking ceremony hosted for condominium project in Summit

SUMMIT, NJ — Morris Habitat for Humanity, a major builder and leading advocate for affordable housing in New Jersey, celebrated the groundbreaking for a new condominium complex in Summit on Sunday, Sept. 25. The condominiums are being built on the former site of the Italian American Club located at 146 Morris Ave.

Morris Habitat is collaborating with Summit city officials to bring these affordable homes to the city. The project will feature 12 condos in two L-shaped buildings — six three-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. The Summit Civic Foundation has donated $50,000 toward the project.

Blair Schleicher Wilson, chief executive officer of Morris Habitat for Humanity, presided over the event at the Summit site. Speakers included Summit Mayor Nora Radest, Assemblywoman Nancy Muñoz, Summit Civic Foundation officers Roz Kendellen and Peter Elliot, and the Rev. Denison Harrield Jr. of Wallace Chapel AME Zion Church. Also in attendance were the members of Summit Common Council, Lisa Allen, Marjorie Fox, Susan Hairston, Andy Minegar, Danny O’Sullivan and Greg Vartan.

“Today, in the midst of an extreme housing shortage, we break ground on this affordable homeownership project,” said Schleicher Wilson, who noted that New Jersey has a deficit of 200,000 units of affordable housing. “Thank you for your help in planting hope for tomorrow by bringing these homeownership opportunities here in Summit to families wishing to reach the American dream.”

The Crossings at Morris Avenue represents Morris Habitat’s first utilization of modular construction. The project will be constructed in two phases and is expected to be completed in 2023. It is the second project by Morris Habitat in Summit; the first was a six-unit condominium complex on Morris Avenue that was completed in 2012.

“With the support and work of volunteers, Habitat for Humanity helps homeowners to achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families,” said Radest. “Members of Common Council and I are thankful for their presence in our community and commitment to building a place for deserving homeowners to call home in Summit.”

The future Summit homeowners will perform a minimum of 300 hours of “sweat equity,” working alongside other Habitat volunteers toward building their own homes, the homes of others or volunteering in other capacities within the organization such as at the ReStore or other community events.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Vanasse