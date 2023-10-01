Gospel Concert Jubilee celebrated at Fountain Baptist Church

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Fountain Baptist Church in Summit celebrated 125 years of ministry and service by presenting a nearly two-hour concert on Saturday, Sept. 23. The uplifting celebration filled all the seats and the spirits of attendees. According to 13-year church member and member of the male chorus Kenneth Miles, this was the first big gathering the church has had since the pandemic.

Assistant minister of music Kevin Horton said, “It’s a wonderful event. It celebrates the church’s 125th year anniversary and the pastor’s 40th year. It’s a legacy of gospel music and older spirituals.”

The program began with an African drum call, followed by an introduction from Bill Daughtry, who also transitioned after each song, teaching the audience about gospel music history.

“Take a moment to reflect on the role gospel music played in the church,” he said. “Music has been a vessel to our devotion. We invite you to join us on our musical journey.”

Sheila Harris Jackson performed a stunning version of “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.” Then The FBC Jubilee Choir sang, “Hush, Somebody’s Calling My Name.”

Daughtry then spoke about how gospel music infused the underground railroad. The Joyful Silvertones performed the “Steal Away Medley,” followed by The FBC Jubilee Choir singing “Jesus is a Rock in a Weary Land,” which was powerful and received a standing ovation.

Introducing The FBC Youth Choir, Daughtry said, “We always think of Jesus as an adult, preaching and teaching and leading the way. But Jesus once was a child. And He had some prophetic things to say then. We have children here at Fountain Baptist Church. They share the gospel, as they know it.”

They performed uplifting, inspiring tunes and Daughtry said, “The energy that those kids bring is from heaven.”

The Joyful Silvertones returned to present an incredible quartet-styled, “God is Able.” Daughtry said, “The quartets brought in the idea of lead singers and multiple lead singers. We exemplify that thought, that spirit, that skill, through our very own Fountain Baptist Silvertones.”

Prior to the performance by The FBC Male Chorus, Daughtry joked, “I always enjoy going out to various churches. I don’t know what it is about the male chorus that makes the sisters show up. They were nothing short of amazing.”

The FBC Musicians performed an incredible instrumental and Daughtry referred to Kevin Horton, assistant minister of music, as “the secret sauce” and thanked him and Brandon Flanders, minister of music. He then added, “I get great joy when the pastor says, ‘Let’s hear from the band.’ We don’t always have to express ourselves through the singing word or the spoken word. Every now and then, the Lord makes noise for us through the instruments. Whenever three or four are gathered there, you know you’re going to hear some good music that’s going to touch your soul.”

The FBC Jubilee Choir returned to perform the stellar grand finale, which included “Peace Be Still,” “It’s Good to Know Jesus” and “I Believe.”

In closing, the Rev. Dr. J. Michael Sanders, prior to prayer and praise, thanked everyone who performed and said, “My spirit has been blessed with what we witnessed today.”

Fountain Baptist Church is located at 116 Glenside Ave. and is the oldest black church in Summit. The church was founded as a Bible study in 1898 by Violet A. Johnson, a domestic servant, and has become an internationally recognized worldwide leader in charitable giving, foreign missions and social change. The church has a congregation of more than 2,000 people.

For more information about the Fountain Baptist Church, visit: http://fountainbaptistsummit.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta