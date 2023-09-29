Former mayor and Common Council president dies

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit has announced that Ellen Dickson, former mayor and Common Council president, died on Sunday, Sept. 24. She was 71 years old.

Dickson’s commitment to Summit was deep and firmly rooted. She, along with her husband, Chip, made Summit their home for over two decades, watching their three children flourish and graduate from Summit’s public schools. Dickson was a beacon of community enhancement, deeply understanding that the essence of a thriving community is embedded in the spirit of giving.

“It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of former mayor and council president, Ellen Dickson,” said Council President Greg Vartan in a release to LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 25. “Her unwavering commitment and passionate advocacy for our city and its continued progress have left an indelible mark, shaping our community for the better. On behalf of the entire council, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we share in their sorrow.”

Throughout her life, Dickson was not just a leader but a beacon, illuminating the path for countless young people. Her guidance and steadfast support nurtured and molded many future leaders of Summit.

Dickson was a dedicated public servant who devoted two terms to Summit’s Common Council, followed by her election as Summit’s Mayor in November 2011. In these roles, she conveyed an extraordinary ability to lead with determination and creativity, infusing a sense of optimism and camaraderie into city governance. Her leadership was characterized by a genuine appreciation for the hard work and dedication of city employees. She completed her term as mayor in 2015.

During her 20 years in Summit, Dickson’s commitment to the community was truly exceptional:

• She served as the president of the PTO at both Lincoln-Hubbard School and Summit High School, fostering a strong connection between schools and families;

• Ellen was an active member of the Board of School Estimate, where her insights and dedication helped shape the future of education in our city;

• Her contributions extended to the Zoning Board, where she lent her expertise for five years, ensuring responsible development in Summit;

• In 2009, she served as council president, showcasing her ability to lead and collaborate effectively;

• Ellen’s involvement in various committees, including Safety, Finance, and Building & Grounds, demonstrated her versatility and dedication to making Summit a better place; and

• She helped lead the effort to fund the Summit Free Market building project, fortifying the city’s commitment to sustainability.

The dedication of Dickson to the city earned her numerous awards and recognition. She received the prestigious Boy Scouts of America “Good Scout” Award in 2011, encapsulating her unwavering support for our community and its young people and the Summit Business and Professional Women’s “Woman of the Year” award for her unwavering and active support of women in business.

Her memory is etched in the very fabric of Summit. Dickson showed that true leadership is about making a difference in the lives of others. Her legacy of kindness, generosity and mentorship will continue to guide Summit, ensuring that her spirit lives on in the community she loved dearly.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mark the passing of former Summit Mayor Ellen Dickson,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest in a release to LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 25. “Ellen’s steadfast dedication to the people of Summit has left an enduring legacy, reflecting a life lived in service to others. On behalf of the Common Council, city staff and all residents who call Summit home, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Dickson family and all who were fortunate to know and work alongside Ellen. As we remember her, let us honor her legacy by continuing to work collaboratively and passionately for the betterment of our beloved city.”

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns