Fire department uses Bristol Myers Squibb building for training sessions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department was invited to conduct training exercises at the Bristol Myers Squibb campus at 556 Morris Ave. in February and March 2022. A building on the campus was scheduled to undergo major renovations, which provided an opportunity for crews to train in a commercial setting.

Platoons spent several weeks performing exercises that included search-and-rescue operations, large-area searches, rescue and removal of downed firefighters, and stretching hoses to knock down fires in a large commercial building. While live fire and smoke could not be used, firefighters simulated blackout conditions with covers over their masks.

“While each platoon conducts training at fire headquarters and county training centers on an ongoing basis, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to execute training exercises in a real-world, commercial building,” said Fire Chief Eric Evers. “We thank Bristol Myers Squibb for inviting firefighters to practice essential search-and-rescue operations on their campus.”

The training was observed by members of Bristol Myers Squibb management staff and the Summit Public Safety Committee.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell