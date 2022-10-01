Fall programming for adults set at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The fall season is synonymous with getting children back to school and learning. Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit is embracing this season as well for adults. An offering of horticulture, nature and wellness-based lectures, workshops and classes is available now through November.

Tree lovers rejoice. “Fall in Love With Trees,” a series in collaboration with the Summit Shade Tree Advisory Committee, is hosting a viewing party of Patagonia Films’ “Treeline,” a cinematic view of the gentle giants of our world, at Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Trees are the oldest living beings we come to know during our time on earth. This 40-minute, inspirational film from documentary filmmaker Jordan Manley follows a group of snow-seekers, scientists and healers to the birch groves of Japan, the red cedars of British Columbia and the bristlecones of Nevada, as they explore the ancient story of trees. Free popcorn is included.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., the arboretum will be featuring a lecture in this series on “Restoring the American Chestnut in the Eastern U.S.” Sara Fern Fitzsimmons, director of restoration at the American Chestnut Foundation, will share the work that is being done to restore this species to forests for the next 50 to 100 years, despite challenges such as invasive vegetation, diseases, pests, climate change and overdevelopment.

Both “Fall in the Love with Trees” events are free and are offered both virtually and in person.

For garden enthusiasts, Reeves-Reed Arboretum is offering two horticultural programs that will have your garden looking better than ever. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., join the arboretum’s horticulturist, Laura Gilkey, for a workshop on late summer garden maintenance. This “Now That the Bloom Has Faded” program will focus primarily on perennials. A fee is charged.

Garden speaker Randi Eckel will discuss the importance of native plants in the landscape on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The “If You Plant It, They Will Come” event will also be available virtually. A fee is charged.

In November, a new “Lunch and Learn” series will also be launched by the arboretum and will focus primarily on sustainability in the garden and home. More information will be coming to the arboretum’s website soon.

Adults looking to spend time outdoors and interested in trying a new fitness or wellness practice can also enjoy programs at the arboretum this fall. “Burn + Flow in the Garden” is a new fitness series being offered by Valerie Flax of the Good Burn and fitness instructor Jess Scarpelli. There is plenty of space to jump, squat, lunge and plank in the garden. When it’s time to flow, the lush green surroundings will encourage a relaxed, refreshed state. Healthy bites will be available after the classes for refueling. These outdoor classes will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m. A fee is charged.

“Forest Bathing” nature walks will be offered at the arboretum on Sundays, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with Rich Collins, a certified guide for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs. These “live in the present moment” walks on the woodland and wildflower trails will immerse the senses in the sights and sounds of the arboretum. The guided walks take approximately 2.5 hours and require no exceptional skill or physical exertion. Dress comfortably and for the weather. A fee is charged.

The arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit. For more information and to register for any of these programs, visit the arboretum website at reeves-reedarboretum.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler