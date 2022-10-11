Donation sought for Summit Fire Department brick paver fundraising program

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Fire Department is launching a brick paver fundraising drive to raise money for the new SFD headquarters construction project. Residents and business owners are invited to purchase a brick paver that will be inscribed with a name or message and prominently placed near the entrance to the new fire headquarters.

The Other Fellow First Foundation is working with Summit to help raise money for Summit’s new fire headquarters. Almost $300,000 has been raised through private donations from local businesses and foundations, with $100,000 remaining to complete the fundraising goal.

“We are very pleased with the progress of the construction so far and are sincerely looking forward to moving in next year once the building is complete,” said Summit Fire Chief Eric Evers. “This renovation is long overdue and much needed to provide our team with the necessary space so we can continue to serve the Summit community. We hope you will consider purchasing a brick to help us complete this important project, and we thank you for your continued support.”

There are four ways to purchase bricks:

• Register online with Community Pass.

• Call the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

• Visit the Summit Community Center at 100 Morris Ave.

• Send a check payable to Summit to the Summit Community Center, Attn: Brick Paver Program, 100 Morris Ave., Summit, NJ 07901, with a completed donation form attached. The donation form can be found at tinyurl.com/4kecdaux.

For more information, visit cityofsummit.org/brickpaver or contact the Summit Fire Department at 908-277-1033.

