Doggy Dip event to be at Summit Family Aquatic Center

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs will host its annual Doggy Dip event on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Summit Family Aquatic Center, 100 Ashwood Ave. The event is open to Summit residents and nonresidents. There is a fee to attend.

Dogs weighing less than 20 pounds can swim from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; dogs 20 to 50 pounds can swim from 11 to 11:45 a.m. There will be two swimming sessions for dogs 50 pounds and more, from noon to 12:45 p.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m. A maximum of 40 dogs per size group is allowed.

Interested participants should register online prior to the event. Walk-ins are welcome if space allows and can pay with cash or check only. All participants will be required to sign a waiver at check-in.

All dogs must be accompanied by at least one owner who is 18 years of age or older. Dogs must be six months of age or older, current on all vaccinations and have a valid license tag. Only dogs will be permitted to swim during this event.

For more information, visit summitcommunityprograms.com or call the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

