Discovery Orchestra returns to TV with moving masterpiece

SUMMIT, NJ — The Discovery Orchestra, the Emmy-nominated New Jersey ensemble that has introduced millions around the world to the pleasures of listening to classical music, will release its sixth national television special this spring. Discover Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony, an aural journey through the Finale of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ tour de force Symphony No. 3, will have its television premiere on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m., on The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS. The one-hour program, hosted by The Discovery Orchestra Founder and Artistic Director George Marriner Maull, will also be distributed nationally by American Public Television on Monday, May 1, for broadcast on U.S. public television stations.

The interactive special features the 91-piece symphony orchestra and Plainfield-based organist Mark Miller. Peter Winograd of West Nyack, N.Y., serves as concertmaster. Viewers will be able to gain a better understanding of the “Organ” Symphony Finale by engaging with Maull’s insights and questions on aspects such as tempo, instrumentation and other musical elements, in order to learn how to “listen better” — which is the guiding mission of the orchestra.

Commissioned by England’s Royal Philharmonic Society and composed by Saint-Saëns in 1886 at the height of his career, the masterpiece combines the majestic power of a full symphony orchestra with the expansive sound of the pipe organ. The composer’s third and final symphony was musically adapted for the 1995 family film “Babe” as well as for its 1998 sequel. Following the musical work’s completion, Saint-Saëns said, “I gave everything to it I was able to give. What I have here accomplished, I will never achieve again.”

“Audiences are deeply moved by the soaring Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 Finale, which inspires a sense of simultaneous awe and joy within the listener,” said Maull, who breaks the fourth wall during the special, addressing the television audience and inviting viewers to listen deeply and attentively to the music.

Digitally recorded in September at The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, Discover Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony is written, hosted and conducted by Maull. Virginia Johnston and Rick Kaller are the executive producers and Dave Emmerling and Walter Schoenknecht are the director-producers.

Viewers nationwide can stream the program from Monday, May 1 on AllArts.org; the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV; and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo Courtesy of James Orthmann, ThinkCogo