Department of Community Programs to host Thanksgiving meal at Community Center

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Department of Community Programs is hosting its community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Community Center, 100 Morris Ave.

The catered meal will include roast turkey, traditional side dishes, pies and other desserts, as well as coffee and beverage service. The event, which is free and open to all community members, will also include a game of touch football, open gym activities, a Thanksgiving-themed family movie, and arts and crafts for children. Preregistration is not required.

“The Thanksgiving Day meal at the Community Center is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “It’s a true testament to the giving and caring spirit of our community. Volunteers help serve the food, and I love seeing residents come together to celebrate the holiday.”

The Senior Connections bus will provide transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Call 908-277-2932 or email dguidajr@cityofsummit.org to schedule transportation.

The event is sponsored by Brandywine Senior Living, Bristol Myers Squibb, Front Line Appreciation Group of Summit, GRACE and Oakes Memorial Center.

For more information, call 908-277-2932.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell