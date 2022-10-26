Company hires local real estate finance executive with domestic and international experience

SUMMIT, NJ — Rockefeller Group announced on Friday, Sept. 23, that Gillian Murray of Summit has joined the company as chief risk officer and treasurer. In this role, Murray will be responsible for treasury operations, debt capital market activity and investment risk management. She will also lead the company’s treasury department, including cash management, cash forecasting and short-term investments. Murray is based in the company’s New York headquarters.

“We’re pleased to welcome someone with Gillian’s deep industry expertise to Rockefeller Group,” said Stokes Moore, Rockefeller Group’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “She is a great addition to our existing team and to our investment and development partners, as we pursue growth nationally across all property types.”

Murray is a highly experienced real estate finance executive with domestic and international experience. She has spent her career with HSBC Bank, most recently as senior vice president and team lead, overseeing HSBC’s New York City originations team. Throughout her career, she has closed more than $3 billion in balance sheet loans spanning various transaction types, including industrial, hospitality, multifamily, retail, biomed/life sciences and student housing. Her clients have included global investors, public companies, private clients, global hospitality brands, U.S. real estate funds, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors and real estate investment trusts.

From 2015 to 2017, Murray was based in Bermuda, where she managed the HSBC Bermuda and HSBC Cayman Islands commercial real estate portfolio.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Elon University in Elon, N.C., and her master’s degree from New York University.

Photo Courtesy of Brian P. Mahoney