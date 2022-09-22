Common Council member resigns effective Sept. 19

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit office of the city clerk has accepted the resignation of Councilmember-at-Large, effective Monday, Sept. 19. Little was sworn in as a member of Common Council in January 2018 and had been serving in her third term.

“As an elected official, Beth Little brought sound judgment and valuable professional experience as a former prosecutor to her role on council,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “On all her committee assignments, she worked diligently on behalf of the citizens of Summit. Her voice of reason, decisiveness and action will be missed on this council.”

According to Municipal Vacancy Law, since Little resigned after Sept. 1, the appointed successor will fill the balance of her unexpired term until a candidate is elected in the November 2023 general election.

Next steps in the appointment process are as follows:

• The Summit Municipal Democratic Committee was advised by the city clerk on Monday, Sept. 19, that it has until Tuesday, Oct. 4, to submit the names of three nominees to be considered to fill the vacant seat.

• Once the names of nominees are received, the city clerk will submit them to the mayor and members of Common Council for their consideration.

• Council must appoint, by resolution, a successor within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy. While they may appoint a successor as soon as the next council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, they have until Tuesday, Oct. 18 to make the appointment.

• Once council appoints a successor, that person will be sworn in by the mayor at the same meeting and take their place on council.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Cairns