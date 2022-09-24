City seeks volunteers for Broad Street West Redevelopment Advisory Committee

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is requesting applications from residents to participate in a newly formed Broad Street West Redevelopment Advisory Committee. Members will assist the Common Council in its negotiations with Broad Street West redevelopers and be tasked with reviewing and analyzing financial information related to the project.

Qualified applicants must be residents of Summit with extensive work experience in real estate development and construction loan finance or specialized expertise in alternative asset class investment with a demonstrated understanding of residential, commercial and retail use pro forma analysis, project loan underwriting, real estate market risk assessment and capital deployment.

Members of the committee will be appointed by the Common Council at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, and serve for one year or until committee work is complete.

More information on the role of committee members and volunteer applications are available at cityofsummit.org/volunteer. Include a resume with submission of an application.