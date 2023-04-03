Celebrate the arrival of spring, Passover and Easter

SUMMIT, NJ — Residents and visitors are invited to participate in holiday events and services organized by Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Summit, throughout the months of March, April and May. For full details on each of these services and events, visit bit.ly/beaconspring23.

• Easter Sunday: April 9, 8 a.m. — Welcome the morning and center yourself with Beacon at its labyrinth at 695 Springfield Ave.

• Easter Sunday Services: April 9, 9:30 and 11 a.m., 4 Waldron Ave., Summit — Services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. will be in person and streamed live online and available for later viewing at summitbeacon.org. An indoor Easter egg hunt and photo opportunity will follow the 9:30 a.m. service, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m.

• Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt, April 9, noon, 695 Springfield Ave., Summit — All are welcome at Beacon’s outdoor Easter egg hunt.

• The Dan Nimmer Duo in Concert: May 7, 3 p.m., 4 Waldron Ave. — Afternoon Music, a 40-year-old concert series and a supporting organization of Beacon, presents a performance by internationally celebrated jazz pianist, Dan Nimmier, pianist of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with David Wong on double bass. Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door and free for students. Visit afternoonmusic.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

All are welcome at Beacon’s services and events, as well as at services each Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m., live at 4 Waldron Ave., Summit, and online at summitbeacon.org.