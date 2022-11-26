Celebrate a ‘tea-rific’ holiday season at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Secret Tea Room in the historic Wisner House at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit, takes its inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms such as the Savoy in London. On arrival, guests are offered a menu of fine teas and infusions. Their choice of tea is served alongside freshly baked scones, jam, house-made clotted cream and baguette tea sandwiches. About midway through the service, a glass of Prosecco or sparkling lemonade is offered. Sunday-afternoon tea events also include a tier of desserts. With advance notice, the Secret Tea Room can accommodate dietary restrictions; vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Brought to Reeves-Reed Arboretum by Summit resident Richard Wright, the Secret Tea Room has a collection of china that complements the Victorian style of the Wisner House, which was built in 1889. Vintage botanical and floral linens enhance the table settings as well. During the month of December, the stately home will be dressed in “holiday finery,” with custom greens, wreaths and decor.

Upcoming tea dates: Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 14 and 18.

There is limited seating for each 90-minute reservation; register at reeves-reedarboretum.org. For questions, or to purchase a Secret Tea Room gift certificate, call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler