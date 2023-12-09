Capture the holiday spirit at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s Festival of Trees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Festival of Trees on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The non-profit public garden in Summit invites you to join them for their outdoor winter festival celebrating community and culture. The day’s festivities will include activities celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas and the Winter Solstice. Games and stories, musical entertainment featuring the Summit High School Chorus and local carolers The Larks, photo opportunities with Santa, as well as food vendors and a holiday market will round out this fun afternoon. Don’t forget to tour the festival trees located throughout the historic grounds — all decorated by local non-profits, families, school and Scout groups, as well as local businesses, including title sponsor Lois Schneider, realtor. The creativity and fun themes make this day extra special. Fresh greens, wreaths, swags and more will also be for sale from the arboretum’s “Holiday Garden Shoppe.” If you are interested in sponsoring and decorating a tree for this event, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

For the 21 and older crowd, the arboretum will also be hosting a Holiday Cocktail Preview Party on the eve of the festival, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests will be invited to take a winter walk and get a “first look” at the lighted trees being featured at Sunday’s festival, as well as enjoy a “spirited” celebration in historic Wisner House by sampling a collection of holiday cocktails and desserts. Music and merriment will round out this special evening with Stéfan Teti on the grand piano.

The funds raised from Festival of Trees provide support for the gardens, grounds and environmental education programs, as well as the arboretum’s ability to be open 365 days a year free of charge for the public to enjoy. Gold sponsors for this event include Polestar and Zita’s Homemade Ice Cream. For event and ticket information, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

For more information, call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010, or email [email protected]. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler