Annual Mother’s Day weekend plant sale to be hosted

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum is hosting its annual plant sale just in time for Mother’s Day. This annual fundraiser for the arboretum features annuals and deer-resistant perennials, natives and non-invasive exotics, and pollinator favorites. Their offerings include the unusual, the workhorses, the little-known treasures that should become household names, the hard-to-find and the arboretum staff’s favorite picks and not-so-guilty pleasures. Come expand your gardening horizons.

The sale includes, but is not limited to, foxglove, false sunflower, bellflower, larkspur, hellebores, bleeding heart, woodland phlox, ostrich fern, butterfly weed, Virginia bluebell, red columbine, New Zealand hair sedge, Mexican feather grass and more.

The annual plant sale takes place rain or shine on May 12, 13 and 14. Reeves-Reed Arboretum members can shop early on Friday, May 12, from 2 to 7 p.m. The sale is open to the public on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don’t forget to shop for mom or bring her along and enjoy the beautiful spring trees and flowers that are blooming throughout the arboretum’s grounds.

The arboretum’s plant sale is one of several fundraisers held throughout the year. The income raised contributes directly to the care and upkeep of this non-profit’s gardens and grounds that are open to the public daily, 365 days a year.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit. For more information, call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010, or visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler