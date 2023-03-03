Annual Maple Sugaring Fest is at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — There’s no better way to celebrate winter than with the sweet taste of maple syrup. Families are invited to Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit for the annual Maple Sugaring Fest on Sunday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m., to enjoy a sweet day of family fun. Visitors will enjoy maple-themed activities, including learning how to tap maple trees and how to turn tree sap into delicious maple syrup. Stand in front of the warm fire, where gallons of sap will be boiled down to produce the sweet stuff.

Guests will enjoy this brisk afternoon exploring the Arboretum’s woodland trails and partaking in the Maple Sugaring Challenge. There will be tapping and cooking demonstrations, a story trail, hot cocoa and special maple treats from featured vendor Maple Magic Confectionery, famous for their yummy maple cotton candy.

Maple Sugaring Fest is free for Reeves-Reed Arboretum members and children younger than 3 years of age. The cost for non-members is $5 per person. Not a member? Now is the sweetest time to sign up and join the fun. Visit reeves-reedarboretum.org for full details and to register for Maple Sugaring Fest and other programs. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is a non-profit public garden located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit. For more information, call 908-272-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler