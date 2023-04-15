Aging gas pipes to be replaced on Springfield Avenue

SUMMIT, NJ — PSE&G began work to replace aging gas pipes on Springfield Avenue in the Central Retail Business District on Monday, April 10. Work will be performed overnight on Springfield Avenue, between Waldron and Morris avenues, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, May 19, weather permitting. Portions of Springfield Avenue will be fully closed to traffic one block at a time for crews to complete work. Work will be performed by contractor group Roman E&G.

On-street parking spaces in the area will be flagged for no parking after 6 p.m.

More information on ongoing PSE&G work throughout Summit is available at cityofsummit.org/gaswork.