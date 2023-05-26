2023 schedule for Summit Family Aquatic Center released

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit is sharing information on the 2023 schedule for the Summit Family Aquatic Center. Opening day will be on Saturday, May 27, and the schedule for the facility after that date is as follows:

• Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; Monday, May 29; Saturday, June 3; Sunday, June 4; Saturday, June 10; and Sunday, June 11: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

• Thursday, June 15; and Friday, June 16: Open noon to 8 p.m. – no morning programming;

• Saturday, June 17; Sunday, June 18; and Monday, June 19: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

• Tuesday, June 20; Wednesday, June 21; Thursday, June 22; and Friday, June 23: Open noon to 8 p.m. – no morning programming; and

• Saturday, June 24; and Sunday, June 25: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning on Monday, June 26, through Monday, Sept. 4, the SFAC will be open Monday through Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekday morning programming also begins on Monday, June 26, and will include the following:

• Daily parent/child swim, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the leisure pool;

• Daily senior aquacise, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.;

• Daily swim team and swim lesson practices;

• Friday senior yoga at 9:30 a.m.; and

• Wednesday senior Tai chi at 10:30 a.m.

More information on the Summit Family Aquatic Center is available at summitcommunityprograms.com/160/Family-Aquatic-Center. For more information, contact the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell