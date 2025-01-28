Summit resident authors book ‘Meant for More’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Karen Olson was in marketing and a successful executive, but it was a far cry from offering comfort to those who were hurting. That’s what she really wanted.

But one day faith intervened, and she tells her story in her new book, “Meant for More.”

The Summit resident is the founder and president of Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless and low-income families.

Growing up, Olson’s dream was to become a nurse. “I always wanted to help people and make a difference,” she said.

She led a normal childhood, playing Kick the Can, Hide and Seek, and going to the beach. Then tragedy struck. Her mother died when she was 12 years old. “It left a hole in my heart,” Olson said. “It was a heavy thing for a child my age. I knew what hurt was and I didn’t want anyone else to experience hurt of any kind.”

Olson longed to go to nursing school. Her stepmother, who was a nurse, discouraged her. “She said I didn’t have what it takes,” said Olson. “She told my father not to send me to nursing school. My dream was shattered. I studied business.” She ended up working at Warner-Lambert in Morris Plains.

One day in 1981, Olson was headed to a business meeting in New York City.

In Grand Central Station, she saw a frail woman. She was about to pass her, but she just couldn’t. She ran across the street and got her an orange juice and a sandwich. Olson said, “She looked up at me and said, ‘Thank you. God bless you. I haven’t eaten since yesterday.’ I held her hand. That’s when I saw I crossed an invisible line.”

Olson learned the woman had no money after her husband died and ended up on the street. It was a changing point in Olson’s life. “I couldn’t deny people who were suffering in the street,” she said. “Getting her a sandwich meant I care, I see you.”

This is what inspired Olson to start Family Promise in 1986.

Now, more than 30 years later, Family Promise is a national movement with a presence in almost every state, serving nearly a quarter of a million people a year. They have a success rate of 81% helping families find housing.

Olsen has received numerous awards for her efforts. Some of them include President George H.W. Bush honoring her with the prestigious annual Points of Light Award and the New Jersey Governor’s Pride Award recognizing Olsen’s remarkable social-service contributions. The American Institute of Public Service also bestowed upon her the Jefferson Award, acknowledging her tireless public service efforts.

She retired from Family Promise in 2016, yet still wanted to help. That’s when she decided to write her book, which is a little bit about her story, but it’s also about homeless families and volunteers.

“Today, a lot of people look to acquire things and then they’ll be happy. Facebook or Instagram will put them on the map. But once you reach out and volunteer, once you reach beyond yourself, it’s a way of being,” said Olsen.

In Olsen’s spare time, she likes to read spiritual books and paint.

Karen Olsen will be speaking and selling her book at Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, on Thursday, March 6, at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Karen Olsen, visit: https://prbythebook.com/experts/karen-olson/.

Photo Courtesy of Phil Cantor Photography